Annapolis Powerboat Show Strengthens Maritime Community

The boating community is gearing up for the return of the iconic Annapolis Powerboat Show to City Dock, Annapolis, from October 5-8. With a legacy spanning over 50 years, this annual boat exhibition is the year’s highlight for boaters, industry professionals, and adventure seekers alike.

Held against the stunning backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay, the Annapolis Powerboat Show has firmly established itself as a beacon of innovation, luxury, and maritime excellence. Attendees have the unique opportunity to board a wide array of powerboats, from small trailerable runabouts to multi-million dollar yachts and everything in between. The latest advancements in marine technology, such as state-of-the-art navigation systems, eco-friendly propulsion solutions, and innovative accessories, will be on display, as well as exhibitors catering to the luxurious side of boating with a selection of lifestyle products, premium services, and boating apparel.

What truly sets the Annapolis Powerboat Show apart is its unwavering devotion to the marine industry through strategic partnerships with other marine organizations. This year’s Fishing Spot continues the show’s deep-rooted collaboration efforts with FishTalk Magazine and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland (CCA Maryland). Together, the organizations share their wealth of fishing knowledge, boating expertise, and conservation advice to attendees of all ages through fun, family-friendly activities such as reef ball making, free daily seminars, and displays of the latest gear. Local fishing guides, charter captains, outfitters, and Department of Natural Resources representatives will also share their how-to and where-to knowledge with anglers looking for their next big catch.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Annapolis Powerboat Show,” said David Sikorski, Executive Director of CCA Maryland. “This partnership has provided us with a major platform to share information about invasive species, building habitat in the Bay, and connecting with boaters and anglers to share more responsible approaches to sharing our cherished and public natural resources. This show is a can’t miss event”

BoatU.S. and the BoatU.S. Foundation are another crucial part of this fall boat show. Representatives from BoatU.S., the nation’s largest recreational boating advocacy, services, and safety organization, will be on hand to share their knowledge and membership opportunities and supply loaner life jackets to children walking the docks during the show.

BoatU.S. Foundation will lead on-water training classes within the show gates. Classes include Intro to Boating, Women’s Intro to Boating, Precision Docking, and Boat Handling. Registration is limited, and attendees may purchase tuition here.

The Annapolis Powerboat Show is also proud to team up with the Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) to help grow the future generation of marine experts. A proud supporter of the Annapolis Boat Shows, MTAM hosts high school students at each fall show as part of their workforce development initiative to teach these young adults about the many careers within the industry. Each student is provided the opportunity to speak with experienced boating industry representatives about the current trends and endless possibilities and gain insights into the maritime world’s exciting trajectory.

“This year’s show promises to be a truly immersive experience, featuring not only the finest powerboats on the market but also a range of interactive demonstrations and workshops with the help of our friends,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “And, let’s not forget, the countless networking opportunities that will leave attendees inspired and informed.”

The Annapolis Powerboat Show is more than an event; it is a celebration of the boating community’s passion and dedication. It offers a platform for like-minded individuals to connect, share stories, and forge lasting connections, all while surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay’s beauty and Annapolis’s historic charm.

Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. For those looking to enhance their visit, LaVictoire Finance will host the VIP Experience at both the Annapolis Powerboat Show (October 5-8) and the Annapolis Sailboat Show (October 12-15). For more information, visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

