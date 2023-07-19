THIS WEEKEND: Tab Benoit Returning to Rams Head On Stage

Renowned Louisiana blues guitarist Tab Benoit continues his Summer 2023 Tour, performing locally for two big nights at Rams Head On Stage, on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. Show: 8 pm each night. For tickets, please visit ramsheadonstage.com.

Opening for Benoit on this leg of the tour: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, whose new album Cheat The Dead was released May 26.

Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

He has recorded and/or performed with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr, Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Billy Joe Shaver, Maria Muldaur, James Cotton, Cyril Neville, Kenny Aronoff, Allen Toussaint, Kim Wilson, Jimmy Thackery, Charlie Musslewhite, Kenny Neal, Chris Layton, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Hall, Jim Lauderdale, Anders Osborne, and Alvin Youngblood Hart to name a few.

Tab’s accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands. Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state.

