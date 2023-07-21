Sip, Paint, and Patron—A Mexican Masterpiece!

Picture this: a vibrant evening filled with laughter, creativity, and a twist that’ll make your artistic endeavors a little tipsy! Caliente Grill recently hosted a sip and paint night that took the paintbrush to a new level. Instead of your usual canvas, they had something much cooler – empty Patron tequila bottles from their tequila club members.

As the sun set, about twenty folks gathered at Caliente Grill, eager to unleash their inner Picassos while sipping on drinks and noshing on some wonderful food. It was a fiesta of colors, flavors, and creativity; all rolled into one fun night.

The paintings displayed mostly Mexican motifs that paid homage to the culture and spirit of the land of tequila. The bottles turned into a canvas that would look perfect in any home.

Roxana Rodriguez, the owner of Caliente Grill, told us that this was just the beginning of their artistic evening and that they would be scheduling another night very soon.

Curious minds wondered if there would be enough tequila bottles for the next session. According to Rodriguez, that fear was unwarranted.

So, if you’re craving some artistic fun with a dash of tequila magic, keep an eye on Caliente Grill’s schedule and their Facebook page. Who knows, you might transform a tequila bottle into a work of art.

