July 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Sip, Paint, and Patron—A Mexican Masterpiece! Signs Your Business Needs to Upgrade its Internet  55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August! Lunch Turns Violent as Man Stabs Ex-Partner’s Current Boyfriend in Front of Child In The Vane Of Laurel Canyon Tickets Now On Sale!
Local News

Sip, Paint, and Patron—A Mexican Masterpiece!

Picture this: a vibrant evening filled with laughter, creativity, and a twist that’ll make your artistic endeavors a little tipsy! Caliente Grill recently hosted a sip and paint night that took the paintbrush to a new level. Instead of your usual canvas, they had something much cooler – empty Patron tequila bottles from their tequila club members.

As the sun set, about twenty folks gathered at Caliente Grill, eager to unleash their inner Picassos while sipping on drinks and noshing on some wonderful food. It was a fiesta of colors, flavors, and creativity; all rolled into one fun night.

The paintings displayed mostly Mexican motifs that paid homage to the culture and spirit of the land of tequila. The bottles turned into a canvas that would look perfect in any home.

Roxana Rodriguez, the owner of Caliente Grill, told us that this was just the beginning of their artistic evening and that they would be scheduling another night very soon.

Curious minds wondered if there would be enough tequila bottles for the next session.  According to Rodriguez, that fear was unwarranted.

So, if you’re craving some artistic fun with a dash of tequila magic, keep an eye on Caliente Grill’s schedule and their Facebook page. Who knows, you might transform a tequila bottle into a work of art.

Previous Article

Signs Your Business Needs to Upgrade its Internet 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu