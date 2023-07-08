Bowie Back on Track With Strong Win

The Bowie Baysox offense emerged from their two-game slumber on Friday night, as they slapped ten hits against the Richmond Flying Squirrels to pace a 4-1 win. Jean Pinto cruised through six strong innings of one-run ball, while Zach Watson notched a new season-high with three hits.

Each side scored in the first inning, as Bowie tagged reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Mason Black early on an unearned run through a Zach Watson single. Vaun Brown tied the game for Richmond on the fifth pitch of the bottom of the frame with a solo home run to center field.

Black retired eight-consecutive batters following Watson’s RBI, but Watson beat him again with a double to open the fourth inning with a leadoff double. Joseph Rosa delivered one of the knockout blows to Black (L, 1-5) later in the frame with a two-out RBI single to put Bowie back in front.

Two sacrifice flies extended the Bowie lead, as Rosa drove in Watson again in the sixth inning, and Tim Susnara earned an RBI with one in the eighth.

Efficiency was the name of the game for Jean Pinto on the mound, as the right-hander cruised through six innings, allowing only Brown to move past first base. Pinto (W, 1-1) did not allow a single batter to see a three-ball count, and only reached a two-ball count three times. Even while striking out five batters, Pinto only used 60 pitches to earn his first Double-A win.

In relief, Alex Pham was as keen at limiting baserunners. The right-hander allowed just three total runners on base, but none to reach scoring position. With five strikeouts of his own, Pham (Sv, 1) polished off three scoreless relief innings to complete the game.

The win halts Bowie’s brief three-game losing skid, as the improve to 34-45 on the season. They will try for back-to-back wins on Saturday, as they continue their series with the Squirrels. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

