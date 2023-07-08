Join Green Drinks on July 11th in the Paca Gardens

Join Annapolis Green and Green Drinks to celebrate Plastic-Free July on July 11th at the William Paca House and Gardens!

Throughout the evening, Annapolis Green will promote Plastic-Free July as they serve their usual cocktails and conversation for the eco-conscious. The featured local beverages will come from Dodon Vineyards and Crooked Crab Brewery. The event is rain or shine, but the Paca House and Gardens have tents if the weather acts up. And of course, the event is zero waste and plastic-free!

Tuesday, July 11

5:30 – 7:30 pm

William Paca House, 186 Prince George Street, Annapolis

Admission to Green Drinks is free. A $10 donation at the door is suggested to help Annapolis Green’s programs continue.

Green Drinks is a cocktail party (or mock-tail party) for people who care about the environment. They believe meeting face-to-face in a casual atmosphere is the best way to get to know one another, pull together locally for our planet, and get things done. It’s fun too! Meet one new person, learn one new thing. There’s nothing like person-to-person connections to build our green community. It’s the power of green drinks!

Read more about the event: https://annapolisgreen.com/connect/green-drinks/

