Lowther’s solid start is not enough for the Baysox in Binghamton

Zac Lowther delivered six strong innings striking out six batters but the Baysox and Binghamton battled into extra innings with Binghamton prevailing 3-2 in 11 innings Thursday night.

In the top of the 11th inning with two men on, Rylan Bannon rifled a single into left field. Ryan McKenna raced home with the lead run but was thrown out by left fielder Jason Krizan. Binghamton won it in the bottom of the 11th on a sac fly from Quinn Brodey.

Bowie grabbed the early lead with a second inning home run from Carlos Perez. Perez has now homered in consecutive games, has six in July and ten on the season. He reached base for a 26th consecutive game.

Baysox trailed 2-1 in the eighth inning. With two down and a runner at third, McKenna worked a nine-pitch walk. That set the table for Yusniel Diaz who came through with a clutch game-tying single to right to knot the game at 2-apiece. Bowie would leave the bases loaded following in the frame.

The series continues Friday, July 26th with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch in Binghamton from NYSEG Stadium. LHP Alex Wells will get the start. Coverage begins 20 minutes prior on 1430-WNAV and 99.9 FM in the city of Annapolis.

Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs. Come support the Baysox as they host Reading for a three-game series beginning Monday, July 29th at 7:05 p.m.

