THIS WEEKEND: Juneteenth Celebration in Annapolis

The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis will host the third annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 16, and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 17. The parade will depart from City Dock at 12 p.m. The festival will take place at Bates Athletic Complex, 935 Spa Road (behind Maryland Hall), beginning at 1 p.m.

Traditionally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

CITY CLOSURES: City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, recognizing Juneteenth. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will operate on a regular schedule while the Stanton Center will be closed. Refuse and recycling schedules will not be affected. Annapolis Transit will operate on a regular schedule.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: For full details, visit www.AnnapolisJuneteenth.org .

GALA: The two-day Juneteenth celebration will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (173 Jennifer Road in Annapolis). This event is sold out.

The two-day Juneteenth celebration will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (173 Jennifer Road in Annapolis). This event is sold out. PARADE & FESTIVAL: Day two of the celebration begins with the Juneteenth Parade, which steps off from Annapolis City Dock at noon. During the parade, there will be rolling road closures. Be alert to Annapolis Police direction. City Dock is significant not only as the home to the Alex Haley Memorial but is also a designated “UNESCO Middle Passage Site of Remembrance,” indicating the role of the Annapolis port as a destination for the trade of human cargo. The parade will continue up Main Street and end at Maryland Hall/Bates Athletic Complex. The festival will take place at Bates Athletic Complex with live music and entertainment, vendors, food, and a Freedom Way display from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Performers include Lil Syxx, Therron Fowler, DiVine of Annapolis, Afrobeat Jazz violinist Demola, Beverly Crawford, Le’Andria Johnson, Vivian Green and Rakim. Admission to the festival is free. This is an alcohol-free event.

PARKING: Festival parking at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is $10. Downtown parking locations include the new Hillman (free on Saturday), or Gott’s, Park Place and Knighton garages with the free magenta shuttle to Main Street.

For more information and to receive direct alerts from the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM) during the event, attendees can text “JUNE2023” to 38276. Attendees are encouraged to download the PrepareMe Annapolis app to receive OEM and event information.

