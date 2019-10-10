Child pornography arrests in Severna Park and Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit has been conducting investigations into child pornography allegations over the past several months. This week culminated with the investigations being closed by two separate arrests.

The first investigation was initiated on January 22, 2019, when the Child Abuse Unit began an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Content Continues Below

As the result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified an address involved with uploading child pornography. On April 19th, 2019 detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the unit block of Old Station Road in Severna Park. The suspect, identified as David Patrick Kardian, a thirty-seven year-old male of the same address was on scene and interviewed. Several electronic items that belonged to the suspect were seized and later examined by the Anne Arundel County Digital Forensics Lab.

The forensic download of the suspect’s electronic devices provided detectives with corroborating evidence of child pornography. On October 7th, 2019, Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for David Kardian charging him with 13 counts of possession of child pornography. On October 7th, 2019, the suspect, David Kardian was arrested without incident. A photo of Kardian is not available.

On March 13th 2019, Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) along with Anne Arundel County Police detectives assigned to the Child Abuse Unit executed a residential search and seizure warrant located in the 8100 block of Harold Court in Glen Burnie. The search warrant was in reference to the on-going FBI investigation regarding the possession of child pornography. The investigation originated in the state of Florida and as it progressed, investigators were led to the suspect’s address located on Harold Court in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Upon arrival, Agents and Detectives made entry. The suspect has been identified as Tyrin Antario West, a twenty-four year-old male of the same address. He was on scene and later interviewed. Numerous digital electronics were confiscated and submitted as evidence as they were later examined by forensic investigators with the FBI. The forensic download of the suspect’s electronic devices provided detectives with corroborating evidence as numerous videos and images depicting child pornography were discovered.

On October 7th, 2019, Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Tyrin West for (1) count of promotion/distribution of child pornography and eleven counts of possession of child pornography. On October 7th, 2019, the suspect, Tyrin West, was arrested without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

David Patrick Kardian | 37 | Old Station Road | Severna Park, Maryland

Charges:

Possess Child Pornography (13 cts)

Arrested:

Tyrin Antario West | 24 | 8100 block of Harold Court | Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges:

Child Porn Promote/Distribution

Possess Child Pornography (13 cts)

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB