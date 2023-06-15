How to Determine Liability in a Car Accident

Car accidents are traumatic events. They leave victims with horrible scars, both physically and psychologically. And, in some of the worst cases, it can even lead to death.

Immediately after an accident, the wise move would be to call 911 and report the incident. Why is this important? The emergency responders who visit the incident scene will draft a report. This report comes in handy when punishing the liable parties.

Since the law is super complex, it is often difficult to manage things alone. This is where a lawyer steps in. With your car collision lawyer with Rosenberg & Gluck, L.L.P., you can access a wealth of resources and support to help your case.

This article discusses how you can zero in on the liable parties in a car accident.

Police Report

The police report is a vital document that is often considered evidence. After an accident, the police will perform a complete analysis of the accident spot and draft a report. Information like injuries the victims have suffered, casualties (if any), property damage, witness statements, and the positions of the vehicle after the accident will be recorded in this report.

Although this is only an initial report, it still contains important information that can be used to find the responsible party in a car accident.

Driver Behavior

Any car driver is susceptible to negligent driving. By any, we mean the victim as well. A crucial aspect of finding the responsible parties in a car accident is to look for driver behavior. Was the driver paying attention to the road? Was the driver talking to someone on his phone? Was the driver drunk or under the influence of any drugs? Was the driver sleep-ridden?

A rather common reason for accidents on American roads is reckless driving. Recklessness means operating a vehicle with willful disregard for others on the road. It is pretty easy to find the culprit in such cases.

Looking out for symptoms of driver negligence or DUI will go a long way toward finding the driver responsible for the accident.

External Factors

Although humans are responsible for most accidents, external factors can also chip in.

External factors include accidents due to environmental hazards and other forces.

Driving in slippery conditions or in weather that affects visibility drastically increases the chances of an accident. Most of the time, the driver (even if they’re the victim) is the liable party. This is because all drivers have a duty of care when on the road and are expected to alter their driving style based on the weather.

As for other forces, the car manufacturer or the mechanic generally serviced the vehicle. After an accident, insurance companies (from both sides) will evaluate the damaged vehicle(s). Finding liability aside, they sometimes do this to calculate the cost of repairs.

After the evaluation, if the team finds out that the vehicle’s fault is mechanical, the liable parties will be the car manufacturer or the mechanic who serviced the car before the accident.

Motor Vehicle Statutory Violations

There are rules that drivers must follow while on the road. Failure to follow these rules is an act of negligence. So, a victim simply has to point out instances where the other driver operated their vehicle without concern for other motorists to prove liability.

They simply have to state the statute that was broken. Once accused of violating statutory laws, the other driver must prove that they didn’t break any laws and, therefore, didn’t cause the accident.

You just read an article highlighting ways to determine who is responsible for a car accident. It can be hard, but with the right knowledge and the assistance of a lawyer, a victim will get a fighting chance at justice.

