June 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th More Gunfire in Annapolis Car Break-Ins Continue Across Annapolis 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August! Man Assaults Elderly Resident, Sets Fire to Home
Local News

Man Assaults Elderly Resident, Sets Fire to Home

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Severn man after a barricade situation that ended when he set the home on fire.

On June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an unknown disturbance in the 100 block of Gambrills Road in Severn.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, only identified as an adult male from Severn, assaulted an elderly resident inside the home and began destroying property.

When confronted by officers, the suspect ran into an open attic access and barricaded himself inside.  Officers were in constant verbal contact with the suspect until officers on the residence’s exterior observed smoke coming from the roof/attic of the home.

As the smoke and fire progressed, the male appeared in the attic’s opening, and the ceiling collapsed, causing the suspect to fall through.

The suspect, who was injured, was removed from the residence by officers and transported to an area hospital by helicopter for treatment. The elderly victim assaulted by the suspect was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear.

Previous Article

Play It Again Sports Opens in Crofton

 Next Article

55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu