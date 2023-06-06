Man Assaults Elderly Resident, Sets Fire to Home

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Severn man after a barricade situation that ended when he set the home on fire.

On June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an unknown disturbance in the 100 block of Gambrills Road in Severn.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, only identified as an adult male from Severn, assaulted an elderly resident inside the home and began destroying property.

When confronted by officers, the suspect ran into an open attic access and barricaded himself inside. Officers were in constant verbal contact with the suspect until officers on the residence’s exterior observed smoke coming from the roof/attic of the home.

As the smoke and fire progressed, the male appeared in the attic’s opening, and the ceiling collapsed, causing the suspect to fall through.

The suspect, who was injured, was removed from the residence by officers and transported to an area hospital by helicopter for treatment. The elderly victim assaulted by the suspect was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear.

