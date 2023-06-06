June 6, 2023
Play It Again Sports Opens in Crofton

Play It Again Sports, the leading sports equipment resale concept has recently opened in Crofton. The storefront at 2165 Defense Highway is open to buy used sporting goods and fitness equipment to generate its inventory.

Former athletes, ex-recreationists, or anyone with baseball bats or skis cluttering their garage can bring in items for Play It Again Sports to review and receive a cash offer on the spot. Over the upcoming weeks, the new store will build a supply of sporting goods, ranging from tennis rackets to golf clubs, in good condition to be played with again.

Be sure to follow Play It Again Sports of Crofton’s Facebook page for information on an upcoming grand opening!

