Liff, Walsh & Simmons Expand With New Offices in Annapolis

Business law firm Liff, Walsh & Simmons, together with its cotenant Eagle Title, which provides residential and commercial title insurance services, have signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 14,647 square feet of space at Annapolis Corporate Park, a 28-acre business community located in Annapolis, Maryland. The lease represents an expansion for the two entities and elevates the combined footprint within 181 Harry S Truman Parkway to 23,113 square feet of space. Over this year, Liff, Walsh & Simmons, and Eagle Title expect to increase their combined workforce from approximately 70 to nearly 100 employees. Stephanie Caronna of St. John Properties represented the landlord, and John Rosso, Jr. of Rosso Commercial Real Estate Services represented the client in this lease transaction.

Liff, Walsh & Simmons, which has maintained a presence within Annapolis Corporate Park since 2016, is a full-service business law firm engaged in business consulting and litigation, banking and finance, employment, real estate, construction, and estate planning practice areas. The firm, which has 16 full-time attorneys and a workforce totaling approximately 35 employees, works with small businesses and privately-held companies throughout the greater Maryland region.

Eagle Title is headquartered at 181 Harry S Truman Parkway and operates satellite offices in Severna Park and Towson. The company’s Residential Division handles the purchase, refinance, home equity line, and loan modification transactions. The Commercial Division assists companies and investor groups with the execution of real estate transactions, including acquisition, financing, development, leasing, and management. Eagle Title has a team of over 50 settlement attorneys, settlement officers, pre-closing, post-closing, underwriters, and corporate operations.

“Sustained growth encountered by both entities, in response to a robust business climate in the greater Maryland region, has necessitated the recruitment of new attorneys and support staff to service the needs of key business relationships, as well as future clients,” explained James R. “Jay” Walsh, Managing Partner of Liff, Walsh & Simmons and CEO of Eagle Title. “Annapolis Corporate Park and 181 Harry S Truman Parkway provide important amenities to our businesses and facilitate our ability to recruit and retain talented employees based on its high-profile, strategic location in Annapolis, free parking and proximity to restaurants and shopping. This expanded footprint enables us to join the employees of both companies onto a single floor, providing important synergies and improving staff interaction, cohesiveness, and communication. Maintaining a headquarters in Annapolis is extremely important to us, as our employees and clients have the opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled charm of the historic downtown and waterfront areas. 181 Harry S Truman Parkway perfectly aligns with our brand promise to deliver exceptional experiences.”

181 Harry S Truman Parkway earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for satisfying appropriate design requirements utilized in its construction. Located at the intersection of MD Route 50 and Riva Road, Annapolis Corporate Park is less than one mile from the mixed-use Annapolis Town Center, and less than five miles from downtown Annapolis. A variety of retail amenities are within walking distance from the business community, including fast-casual restaurants, banking and financial services companies, and related business and consumer services. The business community, which contains more than 300,000 square feet of space, offers immediate access to Broad Creek Park and a three-mile walking trail.

“St. John Properties very much appreciates the opportunity to support Liff, Walsh & Simmons, and Eagle Title’s real estate requirements as they continue to expand their business,” stated Matt Lenihan, Senior Vice President, Leasing for St. John Properties. “Our vast portfolio in the region provides St. John Properties’ clients unmatched opportunities to expand whenever the need arises. Annapolis Corporate Park’s ideal location off of Rt 50 and within walking distance to a wide range of amenities continues to attract leading businesses seeking Class ‘A’ office space. This new lease brings the business park to 94% leased.”

Photo: St. John Properties, Inc.

