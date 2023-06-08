Online casinos can be traced back to 1996, and in the late 90s, only a handful were available on the Internet. The online casino industry has changed dramatically since then, and we now have thousands of online casinos from which to choose. Having such a wide range of online casinos is great, but it can make choosing an online casino a difficult task. How do you navigate the expansive world of online casinos?

Licensing

Checking the license of an online casino should be the first thing you do when finding a casino to join. The licensing information is usually located at the footer of the website, and any fully licensed casino should be happy to publish the full details of their license. An online casino license is issued by the regulator of the online gambling industry in the country in which you are accessing the casino. If license information is not clearly displayed on the casino website, you may want to look elsewhere, regardless of how tempted you are to join.

Choice of Games

When navigating the expansive world of online casinos, the choice of games should be a top priority. There are many game developers creating fantastic online casino games so there is no reason why an online casino should not be packed with highly rated games. The quality of the games is also important, and you can usually get a taste for the games at an online casino by looking at the developers. Some casino game developers regularly produce the top online casino games, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and Playson, to name but a few.

Payment Methods

Without making a deposit, it would be impossible to play online casino games for real money. Debit and credit cards are still accepted at most online casinos, but today, people prefer to pay online using alternative methods that do not require card and bank details to be entered every time. PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, and Bitcoin are all examples of payment methods accepted by top rated online casinos.

Promotions

When choosing an online casino to join from the thousands available, the size of the welcome bonus must be considered. The welcome package should not be the deciding factor, but if the online casino ticks all the other boxes yet does not offer any form of welcome bonus, it may be worth checking out other casinos. Most promotions are based on the first deposit, but when navigating the expansive world of online casinos, keep an eye out for no-deposit bonuses.

Reviews

In addition to carrying out your research using the tips above, you can find many outstanding online casinos by reading reviews. It is key to ensure the review you are reading is unbiased and lists both the positives and negatives of the online casino. Balanced online casino reviews can be a great way to choose a casino to join and begin playing games quickly.

