May 11, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
LATEST NEWS
Events

SCREENING: The Pod Generation

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will be bringing The Pod Generation to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Tuesday, May 16th. Tickets are available now!

A New York couple, Rachel (Emilia Clarke) and Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor) live in a not-so-distant future where technology provides ever-more convenient living. A rising tech company executive, Rachel lands a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples a convenient (and shareable) maternity by way of detachable artificial wombs, or pods. But Alvy, a botanist with an affection for nature, prefers a natural pregnancy. And yet, as Rachel’s AI therapist puts it, why is that “natural”? So begins the tech-paved path to parenthood.

The Pod Generation was the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize winner at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

 The film will have viewers talking after the film ends and raises some important conversations to be had regarding parenting and how technology has somehow fit into it.

Mufsin Mahbub All Ages of Geek

Tickets are now available for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 16th, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm. If seats are available, a cash-only ($15) option will be available at the door.

