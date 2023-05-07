May 7, 2023
Police-Fire

Annapolis Police Investigating Mid-Day Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a mid-day shooting that happened earlier today.

On May 7, 2023, at 11:21 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Bunche Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers did not locate a victim there, but an area hospital reported that an adult male victim arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury is not life-threatening.

The police believe the victim was outside in the unit block of Bunche Street when he was shot. No suspects have been located.

This is an active and fluid investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

