October 12, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Arson at Quiet Waters. Navy wins. Dicks opens. Two bonus podcasts not to miss

Today…Anne Arundel County Fire officials are investigating an arson at Quiet Waters Park. Navy got a big win on Saturday and Coach Ken Niumatololo crossed a milestone. New Republican leadership in the State Senate. Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to open this weekend. And not one, but two bonus podcasts that you need to listen to–Dave Gendell about his new Thomas Point Lighthouse book and K&B True Value and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits about keeping inventory and managing retail during a pandemic!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for the always informative Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

