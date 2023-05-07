Annapolis Symphony Academy Elite-Level “Orion Youth Orchestra” to perform a Mother’s Day concert at Maryland Hall. 

The Annapolis Symphony Academy Orion Youth Orchestra will perform a concert alongside Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) musicians in a performance at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Sunday, May 14th at 3 PM, conducted by ASO Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo. Tickets to the performance are available at AnnapolisSymphony.org.

What is the Orion Youth Orchestra?

The Orion Youth Orchestra is “the jewel of the Annapolis Symphony Academy,” said the founder of the Academy Netanel Draiblate. “Many of our students started playing by age five and have progressed through the stages of ensemble musical training. Their participation in the Orion Youth Orchestra is the apex of their pre-collegiate musical education.”

Orion students perform alongside Annapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians, who serve as mentors. “Patrons in the audience will be blown away by the caliber of the music from these young people,” said José-Luis Novo, who also serves as Director of Annapolis Symphony Academy Orchestral Activities and Conductor of the Orion Youth Orchestra. “When the ASO musicians join the ensemble, the students rise to the occasion in a breathtaking way.”

Playing with Professionals

Draiblate, who is also Concertmaster of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, says many of the Annapolis Symphony Academy’s musician-mentors are the best in the country and notes that the opportunity for students to learn from this caliber of skill and excellence is a great privilege. “Our ASO musicians are kind, knowledgeable, experienced, and amazing at assisting the students in rehearsals and concerts. The side-by-side May 14th concert is a highlight for our students, and they look forward to playing next to their ASO mentors.”

Music Program

Playing with a full orchestra is a unique and essential way for students to practice performing. “We want to provide this serious performance opportunity to our students,” said Draiblate. “We also want to show our supporters, patrons, and families the high level of achievement the students are capable of.”

“The upcoming Orion Youth Orchestra concert incorporates one of our main goals: diversity,” said Maestro Novo. “In this case, we are featuring diversity in programming.” The program includes Felix Mendelssohn’s vibrant “Italian” Symphony, contrasted by Claude Debussy’s smooth melodies and expressive harmonies. To add to the diversity, the Orchestra will also perform pieces by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and add a special Latin flavor with Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No.7, conducted by Shun Yao, ASO assistant conductor. “We are immensely proud of our young musicians and their ability to tackle and perform multiple challenging musical styles in one concert,” said Novo. “It is a testament to the hard work they put in throughout the semester”.

Since its founding five years ago, the Annapolis Symphony Academy has embraced making music education accessible to anyone who wants to learn music, regardless of social, cultural, or financial considerations. “Through the incredible generosity of our donors, the Academy awards up to fifty percent of its annual tuition revenue in need-based scholarships,” said Draiblate.

