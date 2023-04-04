Daily News Brief | April 4, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Roy McGrath has been found in Tennessee, and he is wounded. Annapolis Police are investigating two shots fired incidents and a serious pedestrian crash. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting. A VERY crazy scam–be careful out there. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is shutting down. Bubbakoo’s Burritos is open in Linthucum. Zeskinds is taking over Clement Hardware in Severna Park. And Fresh Green will be opening in Gambrills at the end of the month and at the Harbour Center in Annapolis later this summer! It is ticket Tuesday, and I have three shows up for grabs from Rams Head On Stage–Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees, Cowboy Mouth, and Bob Schneider!

But as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Nyquil is my new BFF. Man, it’s been a while since I have been sick with a head cold and I forgot how horrible they are. So once again, apologies for the stuffiness. OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

No details just yet, but fugitive Roy McGrath was located in Tennessee. The Baltimore Banner is reporting that he is wounded, but we have no idea about the circumstances. Stay tuned to The Banner for updates–they seem to be doing the best job on this story!

The Annapolis Police are investigating two separate shots fired incidents that happened within hours of each other on Friday. The first call was at 8:30 pm in the Robinwood community and police found spent casings and damage to a car. And at 11:00 pm in the College Creek community, they found three damaged vehicles. They do not have any suspects and did not make any arrests, but are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-260-3439.

Yesterday morning, a man was hit by a vehicle in Annapolis as he tried to cross Bay Ridge Road near the Mcdonald’s. We would expect the Annapolis Police Department to release some more information a bit later today. The accident was severe as the man was flown from the scene, a vehicle was towed, and the road was closed for three hours.

Up in Glen Burnie, the Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an 18-year-old black male in a green t-shirt suspected of shooting a local resident. On Saturday at 8:30 pm, police were called to Pleasantville Park on Casual Court for the shooting. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police did find several spent shell casings. If anyone has any information, 410-222-4700 is the number.

Be careful out there, there are scammers all over and this is a new and scary one. A friend of mine is an investment banker and a client called asking for $12,000 immediately. She had received a call from a public defender stating her grandson was in jail and needed the bail money. So far.. a pretty typical scam. Well, they used AI to spoof the kid’s voice and allowed “him” to talk to grandmom and explain. A quick call to the real public defender office confirmed it was a scam, but grandmom was not convinced until she was shown the true location with the Find My app–he was in school. This is pretty terrifying. If you ever get any request for money in a weird situation–verify, verify, verify.

And now we have a ton of local business news. In the bummer category, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is sort of calling it quits. They will be laying off 109 employees and closing the brewery later this spring. The restaurant and tap room will not be affected they said–but I am not sure how that remains without the brewery.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has arrived in Linthicum Heights. Have not been but a friend from Jersey raves about the burritos. They just opened last week at 835 Nursery Road. And if anyone gets there before me, let me know how they are!

Zeskinds Hardware and Millwork–listen to our podcast with Rick Miller to learn about that cool company–has bought Clement Hardware in Severna Park. The deal was a good one for everyone all around. Clement Hardware will now be named Park Hardware and the new store will be renovated to house the hardware store and a showroom. They will vacate the showroom currently in Arnold! Congrats to Rick, a 4th generation hardwarian, on the expansion.

And another place I am not familiar with but will definitely try; is Prince George’s based Fresh Green will be coming to Crofton at the end of the month at the Village at Waugh Chapel. And then the salad restaurant will come to Annapolis later this summer–this location will be in the Harbour Center near Old Navy!

And TODAY is ticket Tuesday. And I can’t diss Rams Head for not refilling my stash this week..so nothing but praise, as always for them. But I have some shows coming up this week– TOMORROW at Maryland Hall–Hey Hey It’s The Monkees–well it is Miket Dolenz…close enough! Then on Thursday–Cowboy Mouth, and Saturday night it’s Bob Schneider–and be careful this is BOB the guitarist and a fantastic singer and NOT Rob the comedian–made that mistake once–was very confused. Bob is not funny. So, if any of those three interest you, get in touch–you know how! And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnSTage.com that are coming up. There are a bunch of great ones!

