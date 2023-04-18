Children’s Theatre of Annapolis PResents Once Upon a Mattress

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the Prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar?

Once Upon A Mattress features 27 local performers aged 9 to 17 years old. Mia Rinehart, of Annapolis, plays the title role of Winnifred and Finn Hintermister, of Annapolis, plays the Prince in search of a bride – Prince Dauntless. Additionally, Lady Larkin is played by Anna Porter and Sir Harry is played by Ryan McCandless and Rosalie Hess plays Queen Aggravain and JJ Reida plays King Sextimus.

Once Upon A Mattress is the last show in CTA’s 2022-2023 A Season of Stories. “Our Cast, Artistic team and Production staff have put together a beautiful show. An interpretation of the beloved tale, ‘The Princess and the Pea,’ this show is guaranteed to enchant, charm, and make you laugh.” said Michelle Bruno, CTA’s President of the Board.

Once Upon A Mattress opens on Friday, May 5, 2023, at CTA’s theatre, located at 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 21, 2023. Saturday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. will be a Sensory-Friendly performance and will be American Sign Language (ASL)* interpreted. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students age 12 and under, seniors and military. Group discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased on CTA’s website.

