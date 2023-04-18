April 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 66 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Children’s Theatre of Annapolis PResents Once Upon a Mattress Selling a Home to a Cash House Buyer for the First Time Daily News Brief | April 18, 2023 Woman Abducted, Stuffed in Trunk, and Tossed in Creek New Shows At Rams Head On Stage: Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter
Life In The Area

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis PResents Once Upon a Mattress

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the Prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? 

Once Upon A Mattress features 27 local performers aged 9 to 17 years old. Mia Rinehart, of Annapolis, plays the title role of Winnifred and Finn Hintermister, of Annapolis, plays the Prince in search of a bride – Prince Dauntless. Additionally, Lady Larkin is played by Anna Porter and Sir Harry is played by Ryan McCandless and Rosalie Hess plays Queen Aggravain and JJ Reida plays King Sextimus.

Once Upon A Mattress is the last show in CTA’s 2022-2023 A Season of Stories. “Our Cast, Artistic team and Production staff have put together a beautiful show. An interpretation of the beloved tale, ‘The Princess and the Pea,’ this show is guaranteed to enchant, charm, and make you laugh.” said Michelle Bruno, CTA’s President of the Board. 

Once Upon A Mattress opens on Friday, May 5, 2023, at CTA’s theatre, located at 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 21, 2023. Saturday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m. will be a Sensory-Friendly performance and will be American Sign Language (ASL)* interpreted. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students age 12 and under, seniors and military. Group discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased on CTA’s website.

Previous Article

Selling a Home to a Cash House Buyer for the First Time
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu