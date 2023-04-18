Selling a Home to a Cash House Buyer for the First Time

Is it your first time selling a house? If yes, this can be an uphill task unless you find an easy way such as selling to a cash house buyer. Some daring sellers prefer to list the house and accept mortgage buyers as much as it is a long process.

However, most first-time home sellers prefer to use the fastest and most convenient way: selling their homes to a cash house buyer. If this is what you are looking for, this article is for you. It will guide you on how to work with a professional cash house buyer.

Choosing a Cash House Buyer

If you choose to sell your house for cash, the toughest task is to find a reliable cash house buyer. Fortunately, there are ways to source the best and close the deal fast. As a new home seller, you can start by perusing the web for cash house buyers in your area.

Take your time to go through the popular ones before narrowing them down to the best. Some of the things to check include reputation, experience, cash offers, and customer care. Once you get the best service provider to work with, you can plan how to contact them.

Contact the Cash House Buyer

The second step is to contact your preferred cash house buyer to inform them of your interest in selling a house. Most cash buyers now ask for pictures of the home and a lot of other details. If you have heard of iBuyers before, they can give you a cash offer based on the information you share through their platform, unlike house flippers who need to send an agent to assess your home.

However, your preferred cash house buyer will tell you what will happen next after contacting them. It is good to make the property available for an assessment so that they can give you a cash offer within a few days if not one.

Evaluating the Cash Offer

The cash offer stage is very important for both parties. After the cash house buyer has assessed the house, they will make a cash offer, which is the proposed price for which to buy your home. You should take time to go through it.

Some home sellers may consult a professional or do some research to know the market value of their home before accepting the cash offer. If you are happy with it, you should confirm this with the cash buyer to start the closing process.

Getting Paid

Hold on! There are a few easy steps before you receive your money in the bank. But this is usually handled by the cash house buyer through their professional employees. It involves signing the change of ownership documents, getting proof of payment, and then transferring ownership. Once this is done, you will get your money in the bank as you part with your house.

Conclusion

Selling a home to a cash house buyer is very easy compared to listing it and waiting for a mortgage buyer. However, the sale price of the house might be slightly lower, which is the catch for the instant sale. So, make the right decision for you before seeking a cash buyer.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

