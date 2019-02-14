Vern Yip to speak at Annapolis Spring Home Expo on February 23rd

The 14th annual Annapolis Spring Home Expo, a one-of-a-kind homeowners event showcasing products and services for the home, will run for ONE weekend–February 23rd and 24th from 10am-6pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday at the Byzantium Events Center on Riva Road in Annapolis!

The Expo is your place for one stop shopping for your home owners needs! Find a contractors, save with great show specials, meet with representatives with companies specializing in home improvements and enhancements of all kinds, from kitchens, baths, counters, heating and air, gutters, doors, flooring, and more! Get ideas and get inspired! ​

The Expo gives consumers a chance to participate in educational seminars with national and local celebrities on everything from landscaping, home improvement, and antiques. Over 80 companies will be on hand for the weekends, showcasing products and services including kitchen and bath displays, decking, fencing, countertops, tile, home energy systems, home financing, landscaping, interior design, window treatments, roofing, waterproofing, heating and air and more.

Seminar speakers include Vern Yip, host of the popular Trading Spaces on TLC. Recognized on the street, in home improvement centers, and in public venues across America, Vern has been prominently featured in publications such asEntertainment Weekly, The New York Times, USA Today, and People Magazine, including a spot on this year’s Most Beautiful list. His award-winning design work has made its way onto the pages of House Beautiful, HGTV Magazine, and the September 2016 cover of Traditional Home. He is also frequently seen on NBC’sTODAY show, CNN, and Live! with Kelly and Ryan. In addition to being a New York Times Bestselling Author, Vern is also a travel and design columnist for The Washington Post and a regular contributor to HGTV Magazine. Vern’s first book, Vern Yip’s Design Wise: Your Smart Guide to a Beautiful Home spent nearly a week as an Amazon #1 Bestseller and in the overall Amazon Top 15, landing at #2 on The New York Times Bestseller list. His second book is slated for release in March of 2019.

Todd Peenstra will also be on hand to discuss antiques and keepsakes in the house. Guests are invited to bring their collectibles for FREE APPRAISAL. There is a limit of just one item per person. . Master Gardener Lisa Winters will also present seminars both days.

Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $5. Tickets for active and retired military are only $3.

The expo is hosted at the Byzantium Events Center at the Ss Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Riva Road, across from Annapolis High School. Parking for the event is free.

