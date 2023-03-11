Annapolis City Hall to Close March 15th for Electrical Work

Due to essential electrical work and a BGE-scheduled power outage, Annapolis City Hall (160 Duke of Gloucester) will be closed to the public and City staff on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. City staff will work virtually or from other City offices as designated by their supervisor. Calls to offices in City Hall will be forwarded to the appropriate departmental representatives.

Offices located at City hall include:

Mayor and City Manager: all scheduled meetings will convert to virtual meetings.

City Council: the 10:30 a.m. meeting of the Finance Committee meeting has been canceled.

Finance Office: The Finance counter will be closed. Payments can be made online or put through the mail slot to the left of the front door at 160 Duke of Gloucester (checks and money orders only in a sealed envelope).

Meetings: Board of Appeals (7 p.m.) will meet virtually.

The doors to City Hall are secured through electronic locking mechanisms. Staff, including those with badge access, will not be able to enter the building throughout the entire day on March 15.

Please note that this one-time closure will not impact any other City offices or facilities.

