County Breaks Ground on Latest Fire House in Crownsville

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department broke ground on the new Crownsville Fire Station 6 in Crownsville, Maryland, earlier this month. On March 1, 2023, six golden shovels held by County Executive Steuart Pittman, Fire Chief Trisha Wolford, Acting Department of Public Works Director Karen Henry, Manns Woodward Studios Representative Jessica Sweigart, and Current Station 6 Captain Jen Robertson signified the start of this much anticipated public safety improvement for the Crownsville area.

﻿Crownsville Fire Station 6 will be more centrally located in Crownsville on the North East Corner of Generals Hwy and Sunrise Beach Road. The new location will add fire and EMS service in less than 8 minutes to over 8,000 more residents in Crownsville.

The new station will be a significant upgrade from the current Station 6, with over 22,000 square feet of space, including four drive-through bay areas for varying emergency apparatus to serve the community. The station’s cost is approximately $12 million and will include a community engagement room, commercial kitchen, physical fitness room, exhaust removal system, and NFPA complaint cancer reduction features.

The project is projected to be completed in 2025.

