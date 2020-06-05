Schooner Woodwind begins sailing tomorrow

The Schooner Woodwind is sailing again with some changes to safely protect their employees and guests. Starting on June 6, they will offer four sails per day, 7 days a week with up to 6 guests.

This is a very limited capacity from the 48 people that normally sail. Tickets are $65 per person.

Sailing Times:

11:00 am -1:00 pm

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Sunset Sail: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Tickets go on sale 6 days prior to the date you want to sail and are available right here!

Some of the changes you may notice include:

More flexible cancellation policies. If you are feeling sick, stay home.

Six foot physical distancing on the dock and aboard.

Cashless ordering of local craft beer, wine, and bubbly while aboard.

Increased cleaning protocols after every cruise and during cruise.

Cash no longe accepted at the ticket office.

Capacity may be adjusted if the state of Maryland changes the Executive Order of how many people are allowed aboard.

Redemption of Frequent Sailor Cards and Donation Vouchers will be suspended until we 50% capacity or greater is allowed. Extensions of expiration will be accommodated.

All weekday themed sunset cruises have been suspended (like Beer Tasting Tuesdays). The Woodwinds will do a Wednesday Night Race Watch Sunset Sail, but will not be racing.

Specialty Cruises for June have been cancelled.

