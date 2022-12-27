December 27, 2022
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

Teen Jumps in Frozen Creek to Rescue Friend

On December 26, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a call for two young teenagers who had fallen in a frozen creek.

When officers got on the scene, one child made it safely to shore while the other was still submerged and clinging to a piling.

Officers pulled the child to safety and got him to an ambulance.

As the incident was wrapping up, officers learned that the child they rescued did not fall into the creek but jumped in, in a heroic attempt to rescue his friend. Video.

Previous Article

Chesapeake Conservancy Announces “Champions of the Chesapeake”
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

