Teen Jumps in Frozen Creek to Rescue Friend

On December 26, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a call for two young teenagers who had fallen in a frozen creek.
When officers got on the scene, one child made it safely to shore while the other was still submerged and clinging to a piling.
Officers pulled the child to safety and got him to an ambulance.
As the incident was wrapping up, officers learned that the child they rescued did not fall into the creek but jumped in, in a heroic attempt to rescue his friend. Video.