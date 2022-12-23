Annapolis Rotary Seeking Non-Profit Beneficiaries

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that applications are being accepted for local non-profits who would like to be a beneficiary of the 2024 Black Tie and Diamonds Gala. Each year, a single organization is selected to receive the proceeds from the fundraiser to contribute significantly to its mission. Applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization. The deadline to submit an online application is January 15, 2023.

“The services provided by local non-profits are invaluable to Annapolis communities,” President Robert Dews said. “We look forward to selecting and partnering with a new beneficiary for our 2024 Black Tie and Diamonds Gala. I highly encourage organizations to apply and am excited to find out who our recipient will be in 2024”.

For organizations interested in applying to be the recipient of 2024 Black Tie and Diamonds funding, please apply at https://www.annapolisrotary.org/grant-application—black-tie–diamonds.

