Mac McAnally, Zebra, Blondie, Thomas Dolby and More Coming to Annapolis!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
Erin Coburn & Leilani Kilgore
Monday, October 2
7:30pm | $15 Adv / $20 DOS
The Wild Feathers
- JB Strauss
Saturday, October 21
1pm | $35
*All Ages Matinee
Emmaline – Retro Kind of Love Tour, Vol. III
Sunday, November 5
7:30pm | $29.50
The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
Friday, November 24
8pm | $30
Christmas With The Celts
Monday, December 4
7:30pm | $39.50
Mac McAnally (2nd Night Added By Popular Demand!)
Wednesday, December 13
8pm | $55
Pete Correale: Authentic
Saturday, December 16
8pm | $35
Zebra
Thursday, December 21
7:30pm | $45
*VIP Meet & Greet Add-On Available
The Seldom Scene
Saturday, December 30
8pm | $36.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/02 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos (rescheduled from July 11th)
09/03 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young
09/07 Gregg Karukas
09/08 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
09/09 Brett Dennen: Fool In Paradise Acoustic Tour w. Mon Rovia
09/10 The Wailers w. Dry Reef
09/12 Rams Head Presents CLANNAD – In A Lifetime: The Farewell Tour
09/12 The Wandering Hearts w. Diana Demuth
09/13 The Band of Heathens w. Lilly Hiatt
Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents
09/14 Amanda Shires w. Zandi Holup at Rams Head On Stage
09/14 Michelle Branch at Maryland Hall
09/15 James McMurtry at Rams Head On Stage (matinee)
09/15 Nikki Lane at Rams Head On Stage (7pm)
09/15 The Chattahoochies at Rams Head On Stage (10pm)
09/15 Songwriters on the Severn (Watermark Cruise)
09/15 Blondie w. Thomas Dolby at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/16 K. Michelle Unplugged at Rams Head On Stage
09/16 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Maryland Hall
09/16 The Brummies, Pressing Strings, PRS Eightlock at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis (Free Concert!)
09/17 Patty Griffin w. Jonatha Brooke at Maryland Hall
09/17 LeAnn Rimes w. Elizabeth Cook at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Laurel Canyon
09/20 John Eddie (rescheduled from August 9)
09/21 Bailen
09/22 Jimmy Webb
09/23 10,000 Maniacs
09/24 Lita Ford
09/25 The Australian Bee Gees
09/26 John Hiatt w. Chris Pureka
09/27 Amythyst Kiah w. Jon Muq
09/28 Dirty Names
09/29 American Aquarium
09/30 Daniel Champagne (All Ages Matinée)
09/30 Marshall Crenshaw : 40 Years in Showbiz Tour
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com