Crosby Earns “Best In Show” at PRSA Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications took top honors in the 2022 Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Best in Maryland competition for its work with the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, promoting the well-being of active-duty service members and their families across the globe.

Crosby won Best in Show for its work to support military families with special needs. The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) campaign was designed to focus on the unique needs of these families by providing digital tools and outreach that make it easier to access services, while creating a more user-friendly experience. The award is the top public relations honor in the state and is given for the most outstanding work entered in the competition.

Two additional Military OneSource programs took awards:

“United to End Domestic Abuse,” a month-long communications campaign held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 2021. The campaign used outreach on and off military installations to raise awareness that preventing and responding to domestic abuse is a responsibility shared by the entire military community.

The “Re the We” relationships campaign, which encourages couples and single service members to strengthen their relationships with themselves and others while normalizing getting help for challenges. The program provides tools to help military community members rekindle, retool and repair their relationships.

Sponsored by the Maryland Chapter of the PRSA, the annual Best in Maryland awards honors public relations practitioners in the state who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

