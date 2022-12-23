December 23, 2022
Annapolis, US 22 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Draftkings Maryland Promo Code: Get $200 Free for Saturday’s NFL Games Crosby Earns “Best In Show” at PRSA Awards 2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! Chesapeake Materials Funds 648 Turkeys for Anne Arundel County Food Bank Why Is Your Cable Bill So Expensive?
Business

Crosby Earns “Best In Show” at PRSA Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications took top honors in the 2022 Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Best in Maryland competition for its work with the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, promoting the well-being of active-duty service members and their families across the globe.

Crosby won Best in Show for its work to support military families with special needs. The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) campaign was designed to focus on the unique needs of these families by providing digital tools and outreach that make it easier to access services, while creating a more user-friendly experience. The award is the top public relations honor in the state and is given for the most outstanding work entered in the competition.

Two additional Military OneSource programs took awards:

  • “United to End Domestic Abuse,” a month-long communications campaign held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 2021. The campaign used outreach on and off military installations to raise awareness that preventing and responding to domestic abuse is a responsibility shared by the entire military community.
  • The “Re the We” relationships campaign, which encourages couples and single service members to strengthen their relationships with themselves and others while normalizing getting help for challenges. The program provides tools to help military community members rekindle, retool and repair their relationships.

Sponsored by the Maryland Chapter of the PRSA, the annual Best in Maryland awards honors public relations practitioners in the state who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Previous Article

2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List!

 Next Article

Draftkings Maryland Promo Code: Get $200 Free for Saturday’s NFL Games
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu