Chesapeake Life Center Schedules Grief Support for Teens and Children this Fall

Chesapeake Life Center’s grief support programs for children and teens are meeting in person on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena, Maryland. The schedule through December is as follows:

Stepping Stones , a monthly support group for children ages 6 to 12 grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Sept. 10, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. Breakfast, games and activities are included. The cost is $10 per participant, with a maximum of $20 per family.

, a monthly support group for children ages 6 to 12 grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Sept. 10, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. Breakfast, games and activities are included. The cost is $10 per participant, with a maximum of $20 per family. Phoenix Rising , a monthly support group for teens ages 13 to 18 grieving the loss of a loved one, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Sept. 21, Oct.19, Nov.16 and Dec. 21. A meal is provided along with games and other activities. The cost is $10 per participant, with a maximum of $20 per family.

, a monthly support group for teens ages 13 to 18 grieving the loss of a loved one, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Sept. 21, Oct.19, Nov.16 and Dec. 21. A meal is provided along with games and other activities. The cost is $10 per participant, with a maximum of $20 per family. Pre-Teen Group is a monthly support group for pre-teens and early teens to connect and share with others who have lost a loved one. It meets at the same time but in a different room as the Phoenix Rising group – from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Sept. 21, Oct.19, Nov.16 and Dec. 21. A meal is provided along with games and other activities. The cost is $10 per participant, with a maximum of $20 per family.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS