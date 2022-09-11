Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Another Hit & Run Crash On Rt 295 Claims Another Pedestrian Life

| September 11, 2022, 02:12 PM

The Maryland State Police are actively investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased victim is identified as Marian Narain, 21, of Gambrills. Narain was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m.on Sunday, September 11, 2022, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barracks were dispatched to a reported pedestrian struck on southbound Rt. 295 at Nursery Road.  Upon their arrival, troopers found a female lying in the roadway. Troopers also located a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway, about 10-15 feet over the guardrail.

The preliminary investigation indicates Narain, operating the Volkswagen SUV, was traveling southbound on Route 295 approaching Nursery Road. For reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle veered off of the road and crashed.  Investigators believe Narain exited her vehicle and entered the roadway on foot when she was subsequently struck by oncoming traffic.

Maryland State Police from the Glen Burnie and Waterloo Barracks responded to the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

