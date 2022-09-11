Six Flags America Announces Special Events For This Year and Next

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless fun opportunities all year. Just a few of the highlights include:

NEW – Coca-Cola ® Dreamworld Experience — Weekends through September 5 – Six Flags and Coca-Cola are launching a new multi-platform Dreamworld Arcade to help inspire park guests to discover the magic of dreaming through a whimsical digital experience. The experience and Coca-Cola’s limited-edition Dreamworld beverage will be available at the park during this event.

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS ® — September 24 through October 30 – The region's scariest and best Halloween event is more immersive than ever with new haunts, live entertainment, and scare zones. NOW HIRING more than 200 Ghouls, Performers & Stage Managers;



Kid's Boo Fest — September 24 through October 30 – This daytime fall event provides families with Halloween activities, kid-sized festive entertainment and other not-so-scary experiences;

Power Hours — Select Spring Weekends – Get ready to electrify the night! Power Hours brings the pulse-pounding power of Live DJs, exclusive food & drinks, vibrant glow merch and your favorite thrilling attractions all after the sun goes down.

Viva La Fiesta — Select June Weekends – The fiesta will heat up the dance floor with a bigger, better party than ever before in Hurricane Harbor. Enjoy limited-time Latin tastes, big band sounds and colorful atmosphere all around you.

Harbor Fest—Select July & August Weekends – Celebrate Summer with the region's best slides, live island entertainment and new limited-time food & drink experiences that bring the islands to your taste buds at Hurricane Harbor!

Visit sixflags.com/america/events throughout the year as we roll out dates and complete event details.

The popular Seasonal Dining Pass is back! The re-launched dining program offers guests with a Seasonal Pass or Membership a convenient way to fuel up for their day. The Seasonal Dining Pass allows up to two meals per visit with a 3-hour window between meals. And those who purchase their pass or membership by September 5, 2022, will receive a 10% discount off the new Seasonal Dining Pass as well as FREE drinks for the rest of the 2022 Season.

Membership returns with three tiers of benefits! The Gold Thrill Seeker includes unlimited visits plus parking, in-park benefits, and visits to all Northeast Six Flags Theme Parks, including Six Flags Great Adventure. The Platinum Thrill Seeker levels up and is ideal for guests that like to visit multiple Six Flags venues and water parks, including Hurricane Harbor, New Jersey, and all outdoor properties. The Diamond Thrill Seeker is the best value with the best benefits; it includes all of the advantages of Platinum, plus preferred parking, deeper discounts on food and merchandise, extra discounted tickets for friends, and more skip-the-line passes! Best of all, there are no blackout dates! Guests may also select the flexible payment plan for the Thrill Seeker annual memberships. Six Flags also offers a Seasonal Pass for frequent home park-only visitation.

Six Flags Pass Program:

Seasonal Pass: Provides unlimited visits to Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor through 2022 and all next summer through Labor Day 2023 for only $59.99;



Gold Thrill Seeker Annual Membership: Unlimited visits to Six Flags America PLUS Six Flags Great Adventure and ALL Northeast Six Flags Theme Parks for one year, beginning on date of purchase; General parking; 10% discount on food and retail items; One skip-the-line pass; Two specialty rate friend tickets; Only $6.99 per month after initial payment;



Platinum Thrill Seeker Annual Membership: Unlimited visits to ALL Six Flags outdoor parks, including Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, for one year beginning on date of purchase; General parking; 15% discount on food and retail items; Two skip-the-line passes; Five specialty rate friend tickets; Only $7.99 per month after initial payment; and



Diamond Thrill Seeker Annual Membership: Unlimited visits to all Six Flags outdoor parks, including Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, for one year beginning on date of purchase; Preferred parking; 20% discount on food and retail items; Five skip-the-line passes; Ten specialty rate friend tickets; Only $17.99 per month after initial payment.



Pass details can be found at sixflags.com/america.

