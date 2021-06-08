THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Gambrills Man Arrested After Soliciting Sex From Trooper Posing as Underaged Male

| June 08, 2021, 12:21 PM

Maryland State Police arrested a man Monday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.

The suspect, identfied as a 42-year old man from Gambrills, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit on Thursday was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 14-year-old male. The suspect initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Hanover at the Arundel Mills Mall. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect arrived at that location at about 5:20 p.m. Maryland State Police, with assistance from Anne Arundel County Police, arrested the suspect at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Taskforce investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»