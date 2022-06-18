Local Business Spotlight: Rehab 2 Perform Celebrates New Location in Gambrills

When you are injured, it is critical to get back to 100% (whatever that is for you) as soon and as safely as possible. And Rehab 2 Perform is making it easier for Anne Arundel County residents with the opening of their sixth location in Gambrills. They opened their fifth location in Annapolis in the summer of 2021, Columbia, was number six, in the fall of 2021, and their newest location (number 7) is in Gambrills right behind Dick’s Sporting Goods, was opened in the spring of 2022.

We sat down with Dr. Josh Funk, the founder of the soon-to-be eight-location practice to learn about a different attitude to rehab.

Dr. Funk is a former Division 1 athlete that saw that the best physical therapy was not available to the masses, and Rehab 2 Perform was born. Athletes and non-athletes alike benefit from their programs designed to bring you back to YOUR 100%–whatever that may be!

Have a listen!

