Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Brandishing Gun on I-97

| June 18, 2022, 12:36 PM

Maryland State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for brandishing a stolen firearm in an alleged road rage incident that occurred yesterday in Anne Arundel County.

The accused is identified as Decoste Albes, Jr., 21, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Albes is charged with first degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related handgun charges. He was processed at the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to southbound 97 and Dorsey Road for a crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. last night. Upon their arrival, it was determined that a black Ford Edge, driven by Albes, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck were involved in the collision.

Police on the scene were advised that Albes had brandished a firearm out of his window in an alleged road rage incident preceding the crash.  During the course of the investigation, police located the firearm and determined it was reported stolen in Baltimore City. Albes was taken into police custody without incident.

No one was injured during the incident.

