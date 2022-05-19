May 19, 2022 | Two Impaired Driving Fatal Crashes. Moves at the Mall. EBT Scams

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A Davidsonville man under the influence hit and killed a flagperson in a construction zone. A Severna Park man was killed when he slammed into the rear of a dump truck near a construction zone. The MVA has a request from me, and it makes sense. The Department of Human Services warns EBT recipients about an uptick in scams and stolen money. And two BIG stores are leaving the Annapolis Mall. 00

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 19th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I participated in a Financial Literacy fair at Annapolis High and got a chance to interact with a few hundred students. Gotta say I am impressed with the kids. And I am SO thrilled that the school is giving them the opportunity to really understand the need for budgeting, saving, and just some basic financial tools. Awesome experience! OK, we have some news to get to. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

I got an email from Johns Hopkins yesterday with an alert…apparently, Monkeypox is now a concern worldwide, and there is a confirmed case in Massachusetts. So there’s that!

We learned of this first story just after we uploaded yesterday’s DNB; Tuesday night, just after 10 pm, a 48-year-old Davidsonville man was driving his Jeep down Davidsonville Road (Route 424) and came upon a construction zone that had the road narrowed to a single lane. A flagger had stopped traffic. The jeep did not stop and ran into the back of a Honda and then continued for a quarter-mile in a lane that was reserved for traffic coming the opposite way. He tried to turn into Kings Retreat Road and struck and killed another flagger at that intersection. His car only stopped when he ran into the brick sign for the entrance to the neighborhood. The victim was identified as Lizeth Guzman, 56, of Baltimore. The driver failed field sobriety tests as well as chemical testing and was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter, homicide by a motor vehicle while under the influence, and a host of other charges. He is currently being held without bond at least until a hearing today at 130 pm.

In another impaired driver crash. just after midnight yesterday, a Severna Park man was killed when his Lexus ran into the back of a dump truck at the Route 2 exit from the Beltway near Glen Burnie. This is a bit hard to follow, but the Lexus was on the beltway. The exit ramp was closed for construction. A dump truck working the construction drove up the ramp in the wrong direction (it’s ok. It was closed) and intended to turn onto the beltway and head toward the Key Bridge. When the driver, identified as a 33-year old man from DC, tried to turn, he was unable to make it, so put he put the truck in reverse to back up and try the turn again, and at that point, the truck was in a travel lane, and the Lexus slammed into the rear of it. Anthony Filardo, 33, of Severna Park, was pronounced deceased at the scene. But he was not the impaired one. The dump truck driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter, homicide by vehicle while under the influence, and other charges. He, too, is being held without bond pending a hearing.

And somewhat related to that story, I received an email from the MVA yesterday questioning my use of the word “accident.” Initially, I thought this might be a nitpicky email (I get them from time to time), but it made sense as I read it. The driver of the truck made a decision to drink–it was NOT an accident, it was a crash. They requested we try to emphasize that crashes are no accident. And as I mulled that over, I got it. I have been using accident for 12 years for the most part, and it will be a hard habit to break, I am sure. But we will be changing up graphics to add in Fatal Crash, Serious Crash, etc. So thanks to Anna Levendusky and Administrator Chrissy Nizer for bringing my mistake to my attention–I’ll try to do better!

Maryland Department of Human Services issued a warning about EBT scams and fraud. EBT–Electronic Benefit Transfer cards are used to issue SNAP, Temporary Cash Assistance, and Temporary Disability Assistance to those that qualify. They see a spike in the info on the cards being stolen by scammers in a variety of ways, and they say once the cash is gone, it is gone. To prevent it, change your PINs and passwords frequently and check any ATM to ensure there is no skimmer device. Change passwords for any online shopping you may do with the cards. For SNAP recipients use only USDA-approved vendors. And if you think your card has been compromised, call your local Social Services department to have them put a freeze on it so no more can be taken. And of course, if this happens–report it to the police!

Musical Stores! Yesterday we learned that Pottery Barn and Williams and Sonoma, both owned by the same parent company, are bailing out of the Annapolis Mall later this year! But they are not going too far–they are sliding down West Street a bit and hanging a right on Riva Road and a left into the Annapolis Town Center. The hits keep coming for the mall, it seems. A month ago, their owner, a French conglomerate, announced that they would be selling all of their properties by the end of the year to focus on Europe. There is no word on who might be a buyer of the mall, but my bet is still on Simon Properties, who operates the Arundel Mills Mall and the King of Prussia Mall outside of Philly…and fun fact, Simon is also the owner of JC Penney after buying them out of bankruptcy. So more changes in the retail scene in Annapolis.

And finally, I hope to see some of you all at the Feeding Hope fundraiser for the Food Bank at Homestead Gardens tonight. It gets underway at 530 pm, and you can probably snag one of the last few tickets at AAFoodBank.org. They are only $50, and some great food and drink and entertainment are included!

And that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight- Sailor Pet Care Services–next weekend is Royal Jewelers. And make sure you keep telling your friends, family, and colleagues about us!

And that's a wrap for today.

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather IS here with your locally forecast weather–I figured out the Dropbox issue. All of that gets underway in a bit…so hang tight!

