One minor arrested in armed robbery on West Street

The Annapolis Police Department has made an arrest of a juvenile in an armed robbery case in the 1400 block of West Street and another juvenile is still at large.

On July 22, 2020 at approximately 7:50 pm, Annapolis Police officers were dispatched to a victim’s address on Poplar Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred in the 1400 block of West Street.

The victim reported that two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two other juveniles. A cell phone and a set of earbuds were taken during the robbery. The victims in this incident were unharmed.

Police were able to identify and arrest one suspect.

