Watermark providing shuttles for the HMS Queen Elizabeth

Watermark is is providing shuttle service for the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth. Only one other ship from the UK has visited Annapolis’ port in the last century, and that was more than 60 years ago. The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed by the Royal Navy. HMS Queen Elizabeth is 918-feet long, 65,000 tons, and capable of carrying up to 40 aircrafts with a speed of 25 knots. Watermark is assisting the crew and personnel by providing round-the-clock shuttle service from the HMS Queen Elizabeth to Annapolis and back.

Content Continues Below

“We are excited about the opportunity to assist the HMS Queen Elizabeth,” said Watermark’s President Debbie Gosselin, “The arrival of the HMS Queen Elizabeth in Annapolis is a history-making event, and we are honored to be part of the celebration. All of us at Watermark love sharing our beautiful historic city and its waters with the crew. It is an exciting event for Annapolis and the United States Naval Academy.”

Watermark is using three of its yachts; Lady Sarah, Cabaret II, and Annapolitan II to provide launch service for the activities of the carrier. Watermark regularly provides launch service for visiting military ships.

To learn more about our Watermark, visit watermarkjourney.com/.

Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB