Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is Ready to Paint The Town

| April 24, 2022, 10:48 AM

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is the glue of the local art scene and an invaluable resource to artists and those who appreciate it alike.

Each year, they hold a fundraiser to help them do the work they do and each year it gets better and better! Today, we sit down with Executive Director April Nyman and Board Member Kris Kohlmann to talk about Paint the Town, scheduled for May 14th at the Westin in Annapolis.

Go grab a pair of tickets, or a handful of raffle tickets, or just take a look at how robust our arts scene is in Anne Arundel County!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake