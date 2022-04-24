Bonus Podcast: The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is Ready to Paint The Town
The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is the glue of the local art scene and an invaluable resource to artists and those who appreciate it alike.
Each year, they hold a fundraiser to help them do the work they do and each year it gets better and better! Today, we sit down with Executive Director April Nyman and Board Member Kris Kohlmann to talk about Paint the Town, scheduled for May 14th at the Westin in Annapolis.
Go grab a pair of tickets, or a handful of raffle tickets, or just take a look at how robust our arts scene is in Anne Arundel County!
Have a listen!
