Another Shooting in Annapolis Eastport Community Sends Victim to Shock-Trauma
Annapolis Police are on the scene of another shooting in the City’s Eastport section.
At about 4:10 pm on April 12, 2022, approximately 5 gunshots rang out in the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street in the Eastport Terrace Community. A Maryland State Police helicopter was requested to transport the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.
The Annapolis Police Department has not issued any statements, and we are unsure of the condition of the victim.
This story will be updated.
