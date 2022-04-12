Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Another Shooting in Annapolis Eastport Community Sends Victim to Shock-Trauma

| April 12, 2022, 04:59 PM

Annapolis Police are on the scene of another shooting in the City’s Eastport section.

At about 4:10 pm on April 12, 2022, approximately 5 gunshots rang out in the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street in the Eastport Terrace Community.  A Maryland State Police helicopter was requested to transport the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The Annapolis Police Department has not issued any statements, and we are unsure of the condition of the victim.

This story will be updated.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake