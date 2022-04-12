Police: 15-Year Old Boy Shot in Eastport (UPDATE)

The Annapolis Police released some preliminary information about the shooting in Eastport earlier this afternoon.

On April 12th, 2022 at approximately 4:10 pm, officers responded to the area of Frederick Douglas Street and Medgar Evers Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, a 15-year-old male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. Police say that at the time of transport, the victim was in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

