Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

3 Teens Arrested After Armed Carjacking and Intentionally Crashing into Gun Store

| April 13, 2022, 12:08 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested three teenagers after they crashed a stolen car through the window of a local gun retailer in an attempt to steal guns.

On April 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Worth A Shot (a firearm retailer) on Veterans Highway in Millersville for a side glass burglary alarm.

The first officer on the scene observed a vehicle had crashed through the business. That officer then encountered three suspects inside, attempting to steal firearms from the display cases.

One suspect was taken into custody as the other two fled. When additional officers arrived, the other two suspects were located a short distance away and taken into custody; one was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The vehicle used to crash through the business was reported stolen through a neighboring jurisdiction in an armed carjacking just hours prior to this burglary.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The teens were a 15-year-old from Clinton (with the loaded handgun), MD, a 16-year-old from College Park, and a 16-year-old from Laurel.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Firearms Unit are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake