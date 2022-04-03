3 Teens Arrested After Armed Carjacking and Intentionally Crashing into Gun Store

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested three teenagers after they crashed a stolen car through the window of a local gun retailer in an attempt to steal guns.

On April 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Worth A Shot (a firearm retailer) on Veterans Highway in Millersville for a side glass burglary alarm.

The first officer on the scene observed a vehicle had crashed through the business. That officer then encountered three suspects inside, attempting to steal firearms from the display cases.

One suspect was taken into custody as the other two fled. When additional officers arrived, the other two suspects were located a short distance away and taken into custody; one was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The vehicle used to crash through the business was reported stolen through a neighboring jurisdiction in an armed carjacking just hours prior to this burglary.

The teens were a 15-year-old from Clinton (with the loaded handgun), MD, a 16-year-old from College Park, and a 16-year-old from Laurel.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Firearms Unit are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.

