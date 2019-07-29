Police initiate murder investigation after man’s body discovered in pickup truck in Glen Burnie

On Saturday, July 27, 2019 at approximately 4:43 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a possible injured subject in a vehicle. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in the vehicle. Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the subject deceased. On Saturday, July 27, 2019 at approximately 4:43 p.m., theDepartment responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a possible injured subject in a vehicle. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in the vehicle. Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the subject deceased.

Anne Arundel County Police took a missing person’s report on the adult male on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The Missing Persons Unit was actively tracking down leads in regards to the missing person. The body was that of a male subject and factors on scene indicated the body had been there for some time. The vehicle that the remains were in was related to an active missing person’s investigation. The missing person had last been seen or heard from on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Thetook a missing person’s report on the adult male on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The Missing Persons Unit was actively tracking down leads in regards to the missing person.

The Homicide and Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene in an attempt to positively identify the male remains and also determine if foul play was involved. The human remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner so an autopsy could be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The vehicle was secured and processed where several items of evidentiary value were collected.

Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers. On Sunday, July 28, 2019 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner advised there was trauma to the body with the manner being homicide. The remains have not been positively identified at this time as detectives are working with the OCME to make an identification. This is a very active and fluid investigation. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous are asked to contact theTip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACoPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB