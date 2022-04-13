Bonus Podcast: The Zombies Are Coming to Maryland Hall

About that headline…we’re not talking Walking Dead zombies, but THE ZOMBIES! You know, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies. Time of the Season, She’s Not There…THOSE Zombies!

Today we speak with Colin Blunstone, a founding member about his incredible career and the staying power of The Zombies. His favorite song to play, and one that makes him collapse in laughter because it is so bad–in his opinion!

Rams Head Presents will be bringing The Zombies to Maryland Hall on April 19th and it is a perfect way to work off that “I just filed my taxes” hangover!

Have a listen first… and then get a pair of tickets!

