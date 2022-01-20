January 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Riva House Fire. Masks Stay On. Tax Filing Deadline Delayed. Murder Arrest.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

A Riva house fire displaces nine. Annapolis Police make an arrest in 2021 murder. Judge denies restraining order, masks to remain on for now. A man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy. Comptroller Franchot extends the personal income tax filing deadline until July 15th. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park rolls on tonight with the Winter Lecture Series.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 20th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Had dinner last night with Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace fame and we chatted about cryptocurrency and NFTs and what the future of tech looks like. Not sure I understand anymore, but the needle was moved. Stay tuned for a deep and techy bonus podcast sometime soon. OK, time for the news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating a house fire that displaced nine people and caused about $75,000 worth of damage. On Tuesday at about 2 pm, neighbors reported flames from the roof of a home in the 3000 block of Sussex Place in Riva. Ironically, the backyard of this home abuts the Riva firehouse. It took about 20 minutes to put it under control and 34 firefighters responded. No injuries, but firefighters had to assist three residents to evacuate the home. There were no smoke detectors in the home and investigators believe it to be accidental having originated in the attic area.

The Annapolis Police Department is marking a 2021 murder case as closed. Well, there is still a trial, but they have arrested a 17-year old Washington DC man, charged as an adult, for the murder of 17-year-old Christian Parada in the 400 block of Captains Circle on September 10th. He was located in a detention facility on unrelated charges and was arrested at that location.

A Hanover man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy. Back in April of 2021, deputies tried to serve a warrant and the suspect, Shane Peart, locked himself in a room. After deputies made entry, Peart was seen with a sheathed knife and approached the officers trying to get it unsheathed. He was tased and the knife fell to the floor along with Peart. When deputies tried to handcuff him he struggled and kicked the officer. He was sentenced to 13 years, but the judge suspended all but 8. Quite a difference in sentencing with an Anne Arundel County officer who assaulted the Howard County officers– he was given probation before judgment, community service and has to write apology letters.

The masks in Anne Arundel County must stay on for now. Yesterday, a Circuit Court judge refused to issue a restraining order saying that there was no immediate, substantial, and irreparable harm. So, there is a hearing scheduled for an injunction on the 25th where SOME harm needs to be shown. And if not successful there, it will go to trial sometime after the mask order expires. County Executive Pittman thanked the court for the wisdom in the ruling saying that 39 people have died over the past week and the few more days will save lives. County Executive Candidate, Herb McMillan has said that the challenge is not about masks, but the end-run around the council saying they circumvented the democratic process. He said that he and the plaintiffs plan to pursue this case to the end. To be continued!

And here’s one for the “I told you so” column. Yesterday, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that due to the struggles Marylanders are facing due to COVID, he will be extending the deadline to file Maryland personal income taxes until July 15th. In the announcement, he said many people are struggling to stay afloat. He neglected to mention that he’s running for Governor in an increasingly tight race and this new deadline is just after the Gubernatorial primary. Again, this is for personal taxes. Business taxes are still due on the 18th of April.

And tonight, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park will host the second edition of the 2022 Winter Lecture Series discussions. 7 pm online. The cost is $10 but as I always say–membership is a bargain and at the First Mate and above, you get the lectures for free. Tonight… Five Free Boys Kidnaped into Slavery–the reverse underground railroad (which I had no idea was a thing) and how thousands of free African-Americans were brought into slavery. Register online at amaritime.org

Keep the business names coming. We are starting up again this Saturday. with Encore Creativity for Older Adults and this one was surprising in a few ways! Send me the names of any organizations or businesses that should be spotlighted– [email protected] or a DM on Twitter @eyeonannapolis

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Rehab 2 Perform, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Oh and don’t forget about that contest on our Facebook page–All Annapolis for that $250 shopping spree at the Boutique Blowout this weekend. Picking a winner tomorrow at noon!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast