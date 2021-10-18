Police Investigating Possible Armed Subject at Old Mill High School

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene at Old Mill High School for reports of a possible armed suspect within the complex. A student thought they saw a gun but delayed reporting it according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department Facebook post.

The school district placed Old Mill HIgh School Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South on a precautionary lockdown and advised parents to not report to the school to retrieve students. They said that dismissal likely would be delayed.

All extra-curricular games and evening events have been canceled.

There has been no indication at this point that the concern is valid, however, both AACPS and AACoPD are investigating.

At 3:30 PM, the lockdown was lifted and students were headed to their buses

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB