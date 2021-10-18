THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Police Investigating Possible Armed Subject at Old Mill High School

| October 18, 2021, 03:23 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene at Old Mill High School for reports of a possible armed suspect within the complex.  A student thought they saw a gun but delayed reporting it according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department Facebook post.

The school district placed Old Mill HIgh School Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South on a precautionary lockdown and advised parents to not report to the school to retrieve students. They said that dismissal likely would be delayed.

All extra-curricular games and evening events have been canceled.

There has been no indication at this point that the concern is valid, however, both AACPS and AACoPD are investigating.

At 3:30 PM, the lockdown was lifted and students were headed to their buses

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«