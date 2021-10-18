Goosehead Insurance Celebrates Grand Opening of Annapolis Office

Tim and Clare Coe dreamed of working together to build a local, go-to agency with a broad variety of quality insurance products in their hometown.

In March 2021, their dream was realized with Goosehead Insurance Coe Agency. With a passion for the industry and for service, the couple hopes to build strong bonds with their clients and community. If you are looking for an insurance agency that will take special care in finding you the right coverage at a competitive price, visit them in downtown Annapolis, at 122 South St, Suite B, Annapolis MD 21401.

Tim and Clare have held several different positions within the insurance industry and with all their experience, they knew that Goosehead was special and unique in the way they service clients and offer a variety of products. By joining with Goosehead Insurance Company, they are able to use cutting-edge technology to shop with dozens of “A” rated insurance companies in just a few short minutes. They are thrilled to be able to offer wonderful service to their clients. Goosehead’s 300+ member service team also has the highest client loyalty rating in the industry. Since opening their doors in March, they have strived to listen and understand each individual client and to deliver excellence.

With three young children and a growing business, the couple is enthusiastic about helping their community. They love connecting to other businesses and people who serve the Annapolis area. The objective of Goosehead Coe Agency is to develop a customer-centered company that never loses focus on serving the community both through insurance products and volunteer opportunities.

