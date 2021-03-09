Watermark Inspires the Next Generation with Its Women of Achievement Walking Tour

In honor of Women’s History Month this March, Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® is offering its Women of Achievement two-hour walking tour on Saturday March 13th. Your suffragist-clad guide will lead you for a stroll through the Annapolis Historic District and share stories of notable female Marylanders, including Harriet Tubman and Barbara Mikulski.

“Learning about these impressive, brave, women leaders makes me grateful for their unwavering efforts.In the face of plenty of obstacles, they opened doors and paved the way for us, our daughters, and our granddaughters,” said Watermark President Debbie Gosselin.

Content Continues Below

“To inspire the next generation with these trailblazing women’s accomplishments, Watermark is offering a complimentary ticket to each child with an accompanying adult,” Gosselin said.

The Women of Achievement walking tour will take place from 10:30am to 12:30pm Saturday March 13th, starting at Market House Park, 25 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Tickets are $20/adult and $5/child (ages 3-11). One complimentary child’s ticket is available with the purchase of an adult ticket. For reservations, please visit: AnnapolisTours.com/Women-of- Achievement/.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB