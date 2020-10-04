MPT to air Baker Artist Awards Special on October 9

Artists have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Next Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30p.m., Maryland Public Television will showcase artists by presenting the 2020 Baker Artist Awards Special. The annual broadcast profiles outstanding regional artists representing six disciplines: visual arts, film and video, performance, interdisciplinary, music, and literary arts.

Maryland Public Television (MPT) will present the 2020 Baker Artist Awards Special Friday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. on MPT-HD.

This year’s Baker Artist Awards Special host, Wendel Patrick, brings a dynamic and contemporary flair to the production. A classical, jazz, hip-hop musician/composer, Patrick is also a 2015 Baker Artist Award honoree and assistant professor at The Peabody Music Conservatory.

Content Continues Below

The Baker Artist Portfolio website and associated awards were established by the William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund and are a program of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

This year the Baker Artist Awards prizes for honorees total $90,000. An exemplary artist from each of the six disciplines is awarded a $10,000 Mary Sawyers Baker Prize. From these honorees, one artist is selected to receive the Mary Sawyers Imboden Prize, an additional $30,000 award intended to be transformational to the life and career of the recipient. Since it was established, the fund has awarded more than one million dollars to area artists.

According to Jeannie L. Howe, executive director of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance, the Baker Artist Awards Special and award prizes are especially welcome at this time, since artists have been among those hardest hit by the economic slowdown and social distancing due to the pandemic. “Many performances have been cancelled and gatherings restricted during the past six months,” notes Howe. “These awards give significant financial, emotional, and promotional support to artists selected for their outstanding originality.”

Encore broadcasts of the Baker Artist Awards Special will be offered Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m. on MPT2/Create and Sunday, October 11 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. on MPT-HD.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB