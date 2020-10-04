MTPA Presents Orange Grove Dance’s World Premiere of Still Standing

For four evenings in November, MTPA’s StageOne @ Park Place will be transformed by Orange Grove Dance (“OGD”) into a live, site-specific, socially-distanced performance, Still Standing, featuring a vivid light installation that gently reflects the adjacent Annapolis National Cemetery. With the audience viewing from MTPA’s Veterans Overlook, OGD will bring their trademark virtuosic athleticism and the alluring music of Composer Dylan Glatthorn to this surreal luminescent landscape designed by acclaimed Lighting Designer Peter Leibold.

This event will introduce many to the Annapolis National Cemetery. This cemetery was established in 1862 by Abraham Lincoln to accommodate Civil War Union Soldiers who died at Camp Parole, outside Annapolis. After the Civil War, the cemetery was used from time to time for other brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the U.S., with the most recent interment in 2005. The dancers will utilize over 100 wireless lighting units, creating a grid of light, memory, and hope that mirrors the precise rows of the gravestones that sprawl across the horizon. Each dancer and light will serve as a reminder of the importance of casting our lights together during times of darkness.

*MTPA and Orange Grove Dance will offer a special Veteran’s Day performance on November 11th at 6:00pm. Admission will be free for veterans and AACPS students. Attendees must register prior to the event. Please contact MTPA’s Director of Programming, Jemma Lehner at [email protected]

**All performances will abide by CDC guidelines for both audience and performers. For more information visit whatsuptix.com

