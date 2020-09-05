--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Legacy Business Spotlight: Davis’ Pub (Encore Presentation)

| September 05, 2020, 12:00 PM

Davis’ Pub–where there are no strangers, just friends you haven’t met yet!

How true.

In the 1920’s on the corner of 4th and Chester Ave, George Washington Davis opened a confections and general store, which turned into Davis’ Lounge by the 1940s for the local watermen in the neighborhood. In 1986, the corner building became Davis’ Pub as we know it today. True to its founder, Davis’ Pub has stayed a local, neighborhood joint with good, affordable food.

Today, we sit down outside of Davis’ Pub with Kevin Colbeck who is the Owner of Davis’ to find out the secret to their success in a sea of franchises. And it all started 20-some years ago when Kevin was tending bar right at Davis’s.

We talk about the customers, the staff, and of course the food. The pub has been featured on television, local publications, and most recently in the book 100 Things To Do In Annapolis Before You Die!

Have a listen!

«